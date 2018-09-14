Rams’ Marcus Peters was mic’d up for Raiders game and he put on a show

All sides of former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters were on display during Monday’s Rams-Raiders game.
Peters, who was traded to Los Angeles earlier this year, wore a microphone in the game, and he was playful, encouraging and sassy.
At one point, Peters was singing. Another time, he was lamenting a missed interception. And then he could be heard jawing at a Raiders offensive lineman who missed a block.
Quite a few words were also bleeped out.
My favorite part was an interaction with Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. Here is the video, which Peters shared on Twitter:
By the way, Peters was fined $13,000 for his pick-six celebration, according to NFL.com.
Comments