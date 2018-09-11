‘I did the Beast Mode.’ Marcus Peters caps Rams’ win with crotch grab on pick-six

Welcome back, Jon Gruden.
The Rams spoiled Gruden’s return to the Raiders sideline on Monday night with a 33-13 victory in Oakland. Rams cornerback Marcus Peters capped LA’s win by intercepting a Derek Carr pass and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown.
As he neared the end zone, Peters grabbed his crotch to, um, honor his friend, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
“I did the Beast Mode,” Peters told reporters after the game. “That’s what I did.”
Here is the play by Peters, who was traded from the Chiefs to the Rams in February:
