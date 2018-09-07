Cubs fans blown away by speed of former Royal Terrance Gore

When the Royals traded minor-league outfielder Terrance Gore to the Cubs last month, some Kansas City fans predicted he’d been a favorite in Chicago.
Gore’s speed wreaked havoc on opponents during the Royals’ playoff runs in 2014 and 2015, and Kansas City fell in love with him.
Cubs fans likely didn’t realize just how fast Gore was until he was called up earlier this month when Major League Baseball teams expanded their rosters. Gore has appeared in four games and swiped two bases.
That included one during a 6-4 win over the Nationals on Thursday night when he covered 31.4 feet per second.
Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh tweeted: “Is there anybody in the Eagles-Falcons game faster than Terrance Gore? #wow”
Gordon Wittenmeyer, the Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, responded: “Is there an actual eagle or falcon faster?”
Here is what the Cubs’ public address announcer tweeted:
Cubs fans have been impressed by Gore’s speed:
This is the stolen base from Thursday night:
