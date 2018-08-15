Royals trade Terrance Gore, who terrorized opponents on the base paths, to Cubs

Royals fans will carry many memories from those special 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Lorenzo Cain scoring from first. Mike Moustakas’ catch on the rail. Eric Hosmer’s mad dash. Alex Gordon’s home run. And, yes, Terrance Gore terrorizing opposing defenses on the base paths.

Gore, who appeared in 49 games over four seasons and stole 21 bases without recording a hit, was traded Wednesday by the Royals to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy tweeted: “G baby another good one. We’ll miss you kid! Good luck bro! Thanks for the memories brother”

Gore appeared in six postseason series for the Royals over two seasons, missing only the 2015 World Series. Manager Ned Yost utilized Gore as a pinch runner, and he stole four bases in eight playoff games and scored a pair of runs, including one in the 2014 World Series.

The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Gore had 14 plate appearances with the Royals and he struck out four times with one walk and 14 runs scored.

This season, Gore was batting .211 with 16 stolen bases for Class AAA Omaha.