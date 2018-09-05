Chiefs’ Mahomes works on improving his game: “You just want to be efficient”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes want to improve his efficiency following the first full-team training camp practice.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes want to improve his efficiency following the first full-team training camp practice.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

NFL Network analytics expert: Chiefs are the ‘AFC’s biggest boom-or-bust team’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 05, 2018 09:08 AM

The performance of the Chiefs defense in the preseason didn’t do much to allay the fear of fans heading into Sunday’s 2018 opener against the Chargers.

While it appears that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense will be potent this season, the defense is a question mark. Will the Chiefs be able to defend their AFC West crown? Or will the Chargers win the division, as many preseason prognosticators seem to think?

In previewing the AFC, Cynthia Frelund, an analytics expert for the NFL Network, called the Chiefs the league’s “biggest boom-or-bust team.”

Frelund’s calculations showed the Chiefs could win as many as 12.2 games, which is second only to the Patriots. The Chiefs’ floor is 7.9 victories.

In determining win-total ranges for each team, Frelund wrote that she took data from the past 10 NFL campaigns and used it to forecast this year’s outcomes.

“I make a model that takes into account trends, personnel and situations that were proven to lead to wins (or losses) in the past,” she wrote. “Then I ‘play out the season’ 320,000 times. Yes, it’s kind of like ‘Madden’ simulations. Yes, it adapts each year to account for the game’s evolution...”

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Frelund predicted the Chiefs would win the AFC West for a third straight season.

“To make a big leap, the Chiefs must fix the 29th-ranked pass defense from last season, and they’ll have to do it without star CB Marcus Peters. The good news is that three-time All-Pro safety Eric Berry is on his way back from an injury that basically cost him the entire 2017 campaign. Furthermore, the acquisition of cornerback Kendall Fuller in the Alex Smith trade helps mitigate the loss of Peters. If inside linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland can reduce opponents’ ability to rush against the Chiefs, K.C. could be set up for a deep playoff run.”

You can read more of what Frelund wrote here about the Chiefs and the entire AFC field.

  Comments  