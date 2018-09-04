Five things to know about the Chargers ahead of the Chiefs’ opener

The Chiefs will open the 2018 season in the smallest stadium in the NFL.
They are headed to Carson, Calif., to face the Chargers on Sunday, and the game will be played at the StubHub Center, which is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer. The Chiefs have won eight straight against the Chargers, who moved from San Diego ahead of the 2017 season.
Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. and will be shown on KCTV (Ch. 5).
During the season, I’ll provide a quick overview of the next Chiefs’ opponent early in each week, and here are a few things to know about the Chargers.
1. The Chargers had some tough luck with injuries. Cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a torn Achilles during a conditioning test earlier in the summer.
Tight end Hunter Henry tore his ACL at the start of Organized Team Activities. Safety Jaylen Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL injury during a preseason game.
2. No team in the NFL can boast a better pair of defensive ends. Joey Bosa, who had 12 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles last season, piled up 19 sacks in his first 20 games. Melvin Ingram had 10 1/2 sacks last season.
“This is like a Shaq-and-Kobe tandem who get along, or something,” NFL.com’s Adam Rank wrote.
3. Los Angeles signed tight end Antonio Gates, 38, on Sunday. He is the Chargers’ all-time leader in catches (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).
Gates has had great success in his first 15 seasons against the Chiefs. He’s had more receptions (115), receiving yards (1,431) and touchdowns (17) against the Chiefs than any other team.
“I’m excited to have him back; it should be pretty easy for he and I to get on the same page,” quarterback Philip Rivers told the Chargers website. “I just couldn’t picture him ever wearing another uniform.”
4. Caleb Sturgis won the Chargers’ kicking job, beating out Roberto Aguayo. Kicking woes were a big reason why Los Angeles started last season with four straight losses. They then rallied and fell just short of making the playoffs.
Strugis has made 111 of 137 career field-goal attempts in his first five seasons, which were with the Dolphins and Eagles.
5. The Chargers’ receiving corps includes Keenan Allen, who had a notoriously frosty relationship with former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.
Mike Williams could be a guy who gives Chiefs cornerbacks some trouble on Sunday. Check out this catch from the second preseason game:
