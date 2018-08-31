Golden Tate, Lions fans take issue with Patrick Mahomes’ ShowTime nickname

Last week, Chiefs fans debated potential nicknames for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and there was no consensus.
But during Thursday’s preseason finale, Mahomes was asked about a nickname and he said it’s “ShowTime.”
“I like ‘ShowTime,’” Mahomes told sideline reporter B.J. Kissel. “That’s what I had growing up, so let’s stick with that one.”
Peter Schrager and the “Good Morning Football” crew on the NFL Network had discussed what Mahomes should be called, and Schrager tweeted Thursday night that “ShowTime” had been chosen.
Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate saw that tweet and was not happy. His nickname (and Twitter handle) is “Showtime.”
So Tate responded Thursday to Schrager’s tweet: “10000% NO”
On Friday, Tate reiterated his unhappiness.
Lions fans defended Tate. Here is a sample of what was said:
Schrager later tweeted that the “Good Morning Football” crew had made up its mind that it won’t call him “ShowTime.”
