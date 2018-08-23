NFL Network wants a nickname for Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. Here are fan suggestions

The “Good Morning Football” crew on the NFL Network likes what it has seen from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his young career.
Admittedly, there was just one regular-season start and parts of two preseason games, but there have been flashes of brilliance, including The Throw last week at Atlanta.
What’s missing with Mahomes? For Peter Schraeger, Kay Adams, Nate Burleson and Kyle Brandt, it’s a nickname. They discussed some options on Thursday morning.
Adams mentioned PattyCakes, while Schraeger wants to start this hashtag when Mahomes throws those 69-yard passes: #PatomicBomb.
Nate Burleson’s suggestions were “Priest Mahomes” (a nod to Chiefs’ legend Priest Homes) or “Patrick Star” (a “SpongeBob SquarePants” reference).
Kyle Brandt came up with “Throw Jackson” (Bo Jackson homage), “The Rooster” or “The Red Rooster.”
Some of the options from fans have included “Top Gun,” “Airshow,” “The Kansas City Cannon” and “KC Masterpiece.”
This is the group’s talk about Mahomes on “Good Morning Football”:
Here are some of the fan responses to Schraeger’s tweet asking for nicknames and the “Good Morning Football” tweet:
Got a favorite? Vote in this poll and/or leave a comment:
