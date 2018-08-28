Hall of Famer Cris Carter has two pieces of advice for Chiefs’ offense

Fox Sports’ Cris Carter was part of one of the greatest offensive teams in NFL history.
The 1998 Minnesota Vikings averaged 34.8 points per game and rolled to a 15-1 record. The Vikings’ offense featured a number of heavy hitters, including quarterback Randall Cunningham, running back Robert Smith and receivers Randy Moss and Carter.
On Monday’s “First Things First,” Carter offered a unique insight while talking about the Chiefs’ offense, which ESPN said has the best arsenal in the NFL. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can get the ball to running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.
That’s why Hill has said the Chiefs have the best offense in the NFL.
Carter, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, didn’t dispute that the Chiefs are loaded on offense, but he has a couple of bits of advice for the unit. One, the Chiefs have to score more touchdowns in the red zone than it did a year ago,* because the defense looks shaky.
*Harrison Butker made 38 of 42 field-goal attempts in 2017
Second, Carter said the skill players have to deal with the fact that they are not always going to be the focus of the offense. Carter spoke from experience on this point.
“When you have weapons like this, when you have an off day, you have to be able to cheer for the running game, you have to be able to cheer for the other wide receivers and tight ends,” Carter said. “If Kelce has 150 yards and you have 30, you have to be settled in that, knowing that next week might be my big week and there’s only one football. So there are going to be down weeks for those star players.
“Every week is not the fantasy football draft for these players, and if you don’t watch that, you can get caught up in that, and that’s one thing I know that when I played with a lot of other talented skilled guys, being able to please those guys can be a problem.”
Carter also said he expects Mahomes to be a superstar.
This was the segment with Nick Wright, who once worked on Kansas City sports radio:
Comments