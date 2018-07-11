ESPN ranking of NFL offensive arsenals has Chiefs at No. 1

As if Chiefs fans weren't already amped about the upcoming season, now comes an ESPN ranking of each NFL team's rushing and receiving talent.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell authored the story, which had the headline "NFL's best and worst offensive arsenals: 32-1 weapons ranking," and he had a few ground rules.
Barnwell looked solely at the skill-position players, excluding the quarterback, and the rankings don't take into account an offensive scheme or the offensive line. Barnwell said the receivers are given extra importance. Also, the rankings are based on how the players are expected to perform this season.
And the team atop this list? The Chiefs.
Barnwell had high praise for Chiefs wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, tight end Travis Kelce and running backs Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware.
"If we ignore the money and the hype surrounding Watkins coming out of Clemson, it's accurate enough to say that Patrick Mahomes' fourth-best weapon is a 25-year-old guy who averaged just over 80 receiving yards per game in 2015 and turned nine red zone targets into seven touchdowns last season," Barnwell wrote. "The upside for Watkins is still as a legitimate No. 1 receiver in an offense that already has two of them.
"While we can never truly know whether a young quarterback would develop into a star in any situation, it's hard to imagine what else Patrick Mahomes could ask for than (Andy) Reid as a coach and this bevy of talent as targets."
You can read more of what Barnwell wrote about the Chiefs and the overall rankings here.
Comments