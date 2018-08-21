The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders will play in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready in 2020.
Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas reportedly to have a jail and courtroom for unruly fans

By Pete Grathoff

August 21, 2018 09:16 AM

Well, it sounds like Las Vegas is preparing itself for the arrival of the Raiders and their fans in 2020.

The Raiders brand-new stadium will feature retractable doors, a glass-domed roof, a grass field and some amenities just for the team’s notorious fan base: a jail and courtroom.

That’s according to Las Vegas Locally, which quoted a law-enforcement source. Las Vegas Locally added that there is rumor of the police having its “own area command with dedicated officers like the (Las Vegas) Strip” and “fans who are caught fighting may have their personal seat licenses and season tickets revoked.”

This wouldn’t be the first time an NFL team has had a court at a stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles had one at the old Veterans Stadium.

“Eagles Court still exists, but it’s not at Lincoln Financial Field. Court is held at 11th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia, and mainly occurs during games against Dallas, the Giants, (Washington) and maybe Oakland,” Seamus P. McCaffrey, the judge at Veterans Stadium, told The Philadelphia Lawyer in 2011.

Yep, the Eagles’ NFC East rivals and ... the Raiders.

News of the stadium court comes after Raiders fans were involved in a brawl at a preseason game Saturday against the Rams in Los Angeles. And Oakland supporters fought with Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium in 2016.

