For Pete's Sake

Nasty fight broke out between fans during Raiders-Rams preseason game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 20, 2018 08:30 AM

Once upon a time, the Raiders and Rams both called Los Angeles home.

The two franchises never shared the LA Coliseum, because the Rams played home games in Anaheim for a while. The Rams then moved to St. Louis, but they are back at the Coliseum and played host to the Raiders in a preseason game on Saturday.

NFL preseason games often are played in front of half-full stadiums, so emotions don’t generally run high.

Not so for the Rams-Raiders game. An ugly brawl broke out in the stands and was caught on camera by a couple of people.

Here are the videos (and be warned that both include language that is NSFW):

