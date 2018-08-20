Nasty fight broke out between fans during Raiders-Rams preseason game

Once upon a time, the Raiders and Rams both called Los Angeles home.
The two franchises never shared the LA Coliseum, because the Rams played home games in Anaheim for a while. The Rams then moved to St. Louis, but they are back at the Coliseum and played host to the Raiders in a preseason game on Saturday.
NFL preseason games often are played in front of half-full stadiums, so emotions don’t generally run high.
Not so for the Rams-Raiders game. An ugly brawl broke out in the stands and was caught on camera by a couple of people.
Here are the videos (and be warned that both include language that is NSFW):
