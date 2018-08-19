Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell made this girl’s 9th birthday one she’ll always remember

Seeing Sporting Kansas City thrash Portland 3-0 on Saturday night may have been enough to make this 9-year-old girl’s birthday something special.
But Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell did something that brought the girl to tears.
According to Sporting KC, the girl was in the stands at Children’s Mercy Park during the game with a sign that read, “Johnny Russell, it’s my 9th birthday!”
Following the victory, Russell went to the girl and gave her his jersey. It made for a really sweet moment as the girl wept with joy.
Take a look:
That’s quite a present.
