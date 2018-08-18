Diego Rubio pulls Sporting KC back atop the West with two goals in win over Portland

A striker topped the wish list for nearly 53 weeks, Sporting Kansas City’s search reaching Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium and France. Eventually, the club scanned other MLS rosters, hoping to find a fit.
Turns out, it might have had an impact striker on its roster all along.
Diego Rubio continued his late-summer surge with a pair of goals on Saturday, leading Sporting KC to a 3-0 victory against visiting Portland at Children’s Mercy Park.
Rubio has scored or assisted in five straight appearances, his brace Saturday pulling Sporting KC even atop the Western Conference standings with FC Dallas, at least for the moment. Dallas was scheduled to play later in the evening.
In only 448 minutes on the field this season, Rubio has tallied six goals and four assists. The timing of the output has been consequential. Two weeks ago, it was the game-winning goal in Houston. Seven days ago, it was a game-winning assist in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, he didn’t settle for one. After Sporting KC pressured Portland in the opening half hour and survived a shot off the post, Rubio pulled from 25 yards out and beat Portland goalkeeper Jeff Attinella to the near side. Nine minutes later, Rubio was the beneficiary of a sequence that saw Sporting KC captain Matt Besler win the ball and find Daniel Salloi on the left channel. Salloi picked out Rubio for a second goal. Johnny Russell added the third goal late.
Earlier this month, Sporting KC, still looking to supplement Rubio’s position, brought back Krisztian Nemeth in a deadline deal with New England. Just as was the case in his first game back in a Sporting KC shirt, Nemeth subbed into the match off the bench, replacing Rubio in the 73rd minute.
If bringing in competition indeed draws out the best in players, Rubio would qualify as a leading exhibit. After the victory against Los Angeles, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Rubio had his “best match of the year.”
That was before Saturday, of course. Before his second career two-goal game. Before a season-best four shots on goal.
All the while the defense prolonged its recent form on the other half of the field. After a rough midseason stretch in which it allowed multiple goals in six straight matches, Sporting KC has settled in with three straight shutouts for the first time in 2018. Tim Melia has 10 of them for the season, matching his total from 2017, when he won the MLS goalkeeper of the year.
Vermes has attributed the turnaround to his roster getting healthy. Offered the full complement of his roster — save defender Jimmy Medranda, who is out for the season with a knee injury — Vermes opted for the same lineup that garnered last week’s 2-0 road result against Los Angeles FC.
Sporting KC is back at Children’s Mercy Park next Saturday for a date with Minnesota.
