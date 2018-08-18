Six stats you may have missed from Chiefs’ win, including one about The Pass

This is a good weekend for Chiefs fans, who were still buzzing at The Pass on Saturday morning.
That, of course, was Patrick Mahomes’ 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the waning seconds of the first half of the Chiefs’ 28-14 victory at Atlanta.
The good vibes from that throw* are sure to carry through to Monday morning.
*How many times have you watched the replay?
Here’s the thing about the pass: the ball traveled 68.6 yards in the air. That was 6 yards longer than any completed pass since the start of last season. Yep, it was the longest completed pass in an NFL preseason, regular season or playoff game by an astounding 11 percent.
Here are five other stats you may have missed from Friday’s game:
1. Backup quarterback Chad Henne completed 8 of 10 passes for 85 yards with one touchdown. That was a 135.4 passer rating. In the two preseason games, Henne has completed 16 of 24 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
2. The Chiefs stopped the Falcons on two fourth-down attempts and that means opponents are 0 for 3 on fourth-down plays in the preseason.
3. Chiefs rookie linebacker Raymond Davison recovered his first fumble when safety Armani Watts forced Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham to cough up the ball. It was Watts’ first forced fumble.
4. Receiver Gehrig Dieter caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Henne for his first score of the preseason.
5. Rookie cornerback Tremon Smith had a 37-yard punt return in the thid quarter of the game. Through the first two games, Smith is tied for second in tackles (six), while leading the Chiefs in punt return average (12 yards in three returns) and kickoff return average (24.3 in four kick returns).
