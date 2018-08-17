Mahomes, Chiefs’ starting offense finally put points on the board in win at Atlanta

After four preseason possessions, the Chiefs’ first-string offense was finally there.
To the red zone, less than 20 yards away from the starters scoring their first points of the preseason.
They had four chances to get the ball across the goal line early in the second quarter of Friday night’s 28-14 win against the Falcons, and for a moment, it looked like it would only take two plays.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit running back Kareem Hunt with a short pass on the left just over the goal line. But the score was wiped out when officials noticed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz lined up off the line, and threw their flags for illegal formation.
The Chiefs’ next two chances came up empty, with pressure from Atlanta’s secondary rendering KC’s receivers ineffective. Tight end Travis Kelce nearly had a touchdown reception, but corner Robert Alford knocked the pass away and corner Blidi Wreh-Wilson nearly picked off the next throw, intended for Sammy Watkins.
After all that, the Chiefs had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Butker following a 73-yard, 6 minute, 52-second drive.
It wasn’t pretty, but the three points illuminating the digital scoreboards at Mercedes Benz Stadium midway through the second quarter Friday night represented the first points scored by the vaunted Chiefs first-team offense in the preseason.
The Chiefs went on to beat Atlanta 28-14.
Even with so many offensive weapons, scoring didn’t come easy to the first-string Chiefs on Friday night. But on a night when the final score didn’t matter, the No. 1 offense showed progress — perhaps the most crucial part of the preseason process.
A week earlier, the Chiefs’ starters had a short leash, given just a quarter to work with — nine relatively fruitless plays. There was nothing to get excited about, nothing that suggested the Chiefs’ offense was going to be the juggernaut it appeared to be on paper.
But, it was the first preseason game and there were plenty of kinks to be worked out.
Friday night, it looked like the Chiefs finally found some of the offensive rhythm they lacked a week ago.
The first possession picked up right where the Chiefs left off a week ago in the worst way possible, with Mahomes and the offense leaving the field after three plays.
But in their second drive, the offense grinded through the early plays, converting a third-and-long with a 14-yard throw from Mahomes to Kelce.
To that point, it was Mahomes’ best throw of the preseason. With Kelce running to the sideline, Mahomes (138 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) threw the ball before Kelce even turned around. And when the tight end finally did look for the ball, it was right where he expected it to be. Kelce hauled the pass in and tiptoed out-of-bounds for the crucial third-down conversion.
Four plays later, Hunt’s 19-yard catch-and-run put the Chiefs in the red zone for the first time all season. That trip didn’t produce seven points, but KC returned two series later to finish the job.
On their own 8-yard line with just more than a minute until halftime, Mahomes went to work for his final time Friday night.
He went to Watkins first, giving the receiver a chance to atone for the near-interception and interception. But Watkins dropped the pass.
The next play broke down and Mahomes had to scramble left, gaining nine yards before he was tackled by linebacker Duke Riley.
After an Atlanta timeout, the offense went to Hunt twice for gains of nine and five yards.
With 28 seconds on the clock, Kansas City called a timeout and schemed up a redeeming to an inconsistent
When play resumed, Mahomes dropped back and Hill released down the right sideline. With three defenders in pursuit of Hill, Mahomes showed off his arm strength, launching the ball 69 yards down the field to his streaking receiver.
Hill hauled the pass in just before he sprinted over the goal line. He didn’t stop running until he reached the corner of the end zone, where he celebrated the starters’ first touchdown with a little booty shaking. The celebration quickly drew an official’s flag, but after nearly three scoreless preseason quarters, the dance felt like one of relief.
The offense wasn’t perfect. Far from it. But it gained momentum throughout the night and gave a glimpse of what it could be if everything clicks the way coach Andy Reid needs it to.
