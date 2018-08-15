Terrance Gore wants to show Royals he has more than just speed

Royals fans say thank you to outfielder Terrance Gore as they bid him farewell

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 15, 2018 12:08 PM

It’s doubtful that a player with zero career hits has ever been this popular.

But Terrance Gore holds a special place in the hearts of Royals fans who saw him run wild during the 2014 and 2015 seasons that ended with World Series appearances.

On Wednesday, the Royals traded Gore the Cubs. He had been with Class AAA Omaha this season. Over four seasons, Gore had 21 stolen bases and no hits in 14 plate appearances with the Royals.

But Gore’s speed caused fits for other teams, like the time he scored from second base on an infield single.

So Royals fans were a little bummed but grateful for what Gore had done for the Royals during their World Series championship season and their American League pennant-winning season.

Here is what they shared on Twitter:

