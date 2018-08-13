After sweeping the Royals, the Cardinals subweeted the Cubs

The last seven National League Championship Series have featured either the Cubs or Cardinals.
The long-time rivalry between the Cardinals and Cubs has been been even more intense since Chicago has become a consistent powerhouse.
Both teams played the Royals in Kansas City over the last week, and each used Kauffman Stadium to troll the other.
First up was the Cubs who tweeted a photo of Kauffman Stadium last Monday with the message: “Some people say this is the finest view in the entire state of Missouri.”
That was a not-so-subtle shot at the Cardinals and Busch Stadium, of course.
The Cardinals responded on Sunday after finishing a three-game sweep of the Royals.
They tweeted: “We’ve been told some people say this is the finest view in the entire state of Missouri. We do think it looks pretty sweep!”
