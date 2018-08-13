St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader and Patrick Wisdom celebrate scoring on a single by Yadier Molina in the seventh inning during Sunday’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on August 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

After sweeping the Royals, the Cardinals subweeted the Cubs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 13, 2018 09:23 AM

The last seven National League Championship Series have featured either the Cubs or Cardinals.

The long-time rivalry between the Cardinals and Cubs has been been even more intense since Chicago has become a consistent powerhouse.

Both teams played the Royals in Kansas City over the last week, and each used Kauffman Stadium to troll the other.

First up was the Cubs who tweeted a photo of Kauffman Stadium last Monday with the message: “Some people say this is the finest view in the entire state of Missouri.”

That was a not-so-subtle shot at the Cardinals and Busch Stadium, of course.

The Cardinals responded on Sunday after finishing a three-game sweep of the Royals.

They tweeted: “We’ve been told some people say this is the finest view in the entire state of Missouri. We do think it looks pretty sweep!”

