Chicago Cubs fans display their flags after the teams 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals during Monday’s baseball game on August 6, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago Cubs fans display their flags after the teams 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals during Monday’s baseball game on August 6, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chicago Cubs fans display their flags after the teams 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals during Monday’s baseball game on August 6, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Cubs managed to praise the Royals and troll the Cardinals in one tweet

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 08, 2018 10:20 AM

It had been seven years since the Royals last played host to the Cubs, so it’s possible that Chicago’s social-media manager had never been to Kauffman Stadium.

Whatever the case, Kauffman Stadium’s beauty was the subject of two tweets this week by the Cubs, who finish a three-game series with the Royals on Wednesday.

The first came Monday with a photo from behind home plate and this message: “Some people say this is the finest view in the entire state of Missouri.”

That’s a nice sentiment, right? Of course, there also was a subtle shot at the other team in Missouri: the St. Louis Cardinals. And that didn’t go unnoticed by fans in St. Louis and one famous company.

First, here is the tweet by the Cubs:

Among those responding to the Cubs: Budweiser. You may recall that Busch Stadium is home to the Cardinals, and this was Budweiser’s tweet:

The Boulevard Brewing Company answered the Budweiser tweet with this:

Here is what the Royals tweeted in response to the Cubs:

The city of Kansas City also saw that Cubs tweet and used a classic meme:

On Tuesday night, the Cubs again professed their love of Kauffman Stadium. This time it was a photo from behind the fountains:

  Comments  