Seven remarkable statistics that underline Royals reliever Brandon Maurer’s struggles

There’s no way to sugar coat it, the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Tigers on Monday night was a gut punch.
Brandon Maurer allowed three runs in the ninth inning as Detroit rallied for the victory. It’s been a difficult season for Maurer, whose struggles actually began after being acquired by the Royals last season.
Maurer’s ERA climbed to 14.25, which is not a season high. He had a 22.50 ERA at one point in April. At this time, his ERA is the worst among pitchers who have thrown 10 innings or more this season, per FanGraphs.
Unfortunately, that’s just one of the incredible statistics for Maurer. Here are some others:
25 percent
Maurer has four blown saves in 16 games, even though he has not always entered a game in a save situation
2-14
The Royals’ record in games he pitches
One
Maurer has allowed a base runner in all but one of his 16 appearances this season
67 percent
Four of the six runners Maurer has inherited this season have scored
Here are two other statistics that Twitter users shared:
