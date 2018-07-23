Royals lose rookie’s stellar start as Brandon Maurer blows another save

A pair of veteran pitchers let a rookie’s first chance at a major-league win slip out of the Royals’ grasp on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.

With the Royals leading by two runs in the ninth inning, embattled reliever Brandon Maurer allowed three straight hits and blew a save as the Tigers tied the game. Jason Hammel, making his fourth appearance out of the bullpen since shuffling out of the rotation in disgrace at the beginning of July, allowed a double to James McCann that put the Tigers ahead in the Royals’ 5-4 defeat.

Royals closer Wily Peralta was shelved after appearing in three straight games. Maurer, who’s only recorded three saves since joining the Royals in a trade 364 days ago, was trusted to keep Heath Fillmyer in line for the win.

He couldn’t. He took the loss instead. Jeimer Candelario led off the ninth with a single, Victor Martinez followed with a double and both scored on Jim Adduci’s double to left field.

Hammel, who with Jason Adam and Maurer were manager Ned Yost’s only remaining bullpen options, finished the inning without allowing further damage. But the Royals’ post-All-Star break winning streak ended at three games.

“He had 20-something saves last year. He’s had experience doing it,” Yost said after watching Maurer blow his fourth save of the season. “It’s just been a struggle. His stuff’s really good. His first fastball tonight was 98 mph. It’s just been kind of a rough go for him.”

Maurer’s latest stumble put a damper on an otherwise exciting night that featured Salvador Perez’s dexterous handling of first base, Lucas Duda’s three-RBI night and Fillmyer’s dazzling of the Tigers through 6 2/3 scoreless innings. The two runs charged to him scored after he left the game in the seventh inning.

Fillmyer retired 15 straight batters before issuing a nine-pitch walk to Martinez in the seventh, which yanked his pitch count up to 87. With Kevin McCarthy warming for a second straight inning in the bullpen, manager Ned Yost left the dugout to check on the 24-year-old from New Jersey. Yost had only planned for Fillmyer to throw some 75 pitches, not come this far.

But Fillmyer, who threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of the 24 batters he faced, convinced Yost he was fine. He was allowed to pitch to left-hander Adduci, who’d only reached base once on a fielder’s choice in the second. Fillmyer might have gotten him out, too, if Adduci hadn’t jumped on a first-pitch curveball and flared it to the left-field line. With Hunter Dozier and Jorge Bonifacio converging to make a play on it, Dozier slid and came up empty. Adduci was awarded a base hit and Fillmyer was given the hook.

“Today, Drew (Butera) was phenomenal back there, the pitch-calling,” Fillmyer said. “And the defense, let alone, all the plays that the guys were making for me today. It was awesome. It was a good team effort behind me and that’s all I can ask for.”

McCarthy couldn’t stop the damage. McCann lined a single into right field under a diving Whit Merrifield and drove home Martinez. Aducci scored two pitches later and cut the Royals’ advantage to 3-2 when Jose Iglesias beat out a throw from Dozier that pulled Perez off the bag.





The two runs would haunt the Royals, who fell to 30-69, as they wandered back into the depths of Kauffman Stadium. They were only able to tack on one run on a seventh-inning double from Mike Moustakas, who didn’t start against Tigers left-hander Francisco Liriano, as the game wore on.

The Royals were 5 for 16 with runners in scoring position. Of the 13 men left on base, at least one should have scored in the eighth inning. With Butera on second base following Merrifield’s sacrifice bunt, Rosell Herrera lined an easy double to left field. But Butera held up at third base, did not score and was left stranded alongside Herrera.

The run might have made the difference.

“We had opportunities to score more, we just couldn’t really capitalize on them,” Yost said.