For Pete's Sake

July 24, 2018 10:06 AM

Sam Cunliffe assures everyone he is still alive after unfortunate TV broadcast typo

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Sam Cunliffe and Mark Twain have something in common: Both have taken the unusual step of announcing that they were, in fact, not dead.

In 1897, a rumor started that Twain had died while he was in London. To this, Twain wrote to a reporter: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

On Monday, Cunliffe announced he was transferring from Kansas, and here is where we get to the comparison.

A television station showed a quote from Jayhawks coach Bill Self with the unfortunate header “KU coach Bill Self on Sam Cunliffe’s death.”

As the king of typos, I generally laugh these things off, but for the purpose of this story, here it is:

SCD

Cunliffe saw that tweet and replied: “I’m still here y’all” with an emoji showing a face with tears of joy.

SCA

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Comments

Videos

View more video

For Pete's Sake