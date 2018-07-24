Sam Cunliffe assures everyone he is still alive after unfortunate TV broadcast typo

Sam Cunliffe and Mark Twain have something in common: Both have taken the unusual step of announcing that they were, in fact, not dead.
In 1897, a rumor started that Twain had died while he was in London. To this, Twain wrote to a reporter: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”
On Monday, Cunliffe announced he was transferring from Kansas, and here is where we get to the comparison.
A television station showed a quote from Jayhawks coach Bill Self with the unfortunate header “KU coach Bill Self on Sam Cunliffe’s death.”
As the king of typos, I generally laugh these things off, but for the purpose of this story, here it is:
Cunliffe saw that tweet and replied: “I’m still here y’all” with an emoji showing a face with tears of joy.
