Tigers shortstop made an amazing glove-flip for an out against the Royals

Although the two teams have zero chance at making the playoffs, Monday night’s Royals-Tigers game featured an inordinate number of great defensive plays.
Salvador Perez had a fantastic no-look flip throw for an out while playing first base. Starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer and every infielder had some sort of dazzling fielding play, including Whit Merrifield’s throw from shortstop for an out.
But, all apologies to Merrifield and Perez, the play of the night was turned in my Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.
Royals catcher Drew Butera was on first base with two outs in the fourth inning when Rosell Herrera hit a slow roller to short that looked like it might be an infield single.
Instead, Iglesias gloved the ball and flipped it to second base for a force. Words don’t do the play justice. You have to see it to believe it and you may not even believe it when you see it:
While you’d expect the Tigers announcers to be impressed with the play (although that sort of sounded like golf coverage), Fox Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said during Monday’s broadcast that Iglesias’ play was better than Perez’s no-look flip.
