Here is 911 call, bodycam footage after police called to pickup basketball game

If you thought the story about the police being called to a pickup basketball game after a “hard screen” was ludicrous, well, the bodycam footage takes it up a notice to flat-out absurd.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Department released footage of the officer responding to a LA Fitness in Sterling, Va., which The Star acquired and you can see it above.
After locating the two parties involved (a guy with sleeves set the screen and a man wearing a “Get Your Swoosh On” shirt was the injured party), the officer asked what happened.
“So big man pushed me in the back while we’re standing underneath the basketball — all I did was make a basketball play into him like this,” Sleeves guy said as he imitated setting a pick. “That’s all I did. If he wants to cry about that that’s a basketball — it’s part of basketball.”
The guy who called the police responded: “Brandon, Brandon, you know that you didn’t do that. Admit what you did. Admit what you did ...”
The two sniped at one another before the officer interjected: “OK, let’s start with this: you two know each other clearly. Is this something where you want to press charges for assault and battery or is this just some heated basketball (stuff)?”
While the Swoosh guy said he took an elbow to the head, Sleeves guy said he was pushed in the back and was called a bitch.
After declining to press charges for fear of retaliation, Swoosh guy was told by the LA Fitness manager that he had the option of staying with Sleeves guy or having them both leave. Swoosh guy didn’t like that (“How is that fair to me? I’m the aggrieved party here.”), but they both went back to the basketball court.
Here’s the money quote from the LA Fitness manager: “I had people tell me ... one said it was a tiny shove, the other said it was a big shove. It’s like we’re going back to high school.”
Yep.
The 911 call from the gym, which is also a gem, is part of the video above, too.
