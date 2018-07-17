Man calls police when knocked down on a screen play at a pickup basketball game

That’s it. We’ve officially seen everything in sports.
A Twitter user with the handle _togs told the story of a man who took exception to a hard screen during a pickup basketball game Monday and called the police.
Seriously.
Here is how the story unfolded from _togs in a series of tweets: “Everyone at the gym and dude in the black with hands folded falls from a hard pick.
“He gets up tells everyone he’s going to call the police and walks out leaving everyone in gym confused
“We thought he was joking til we saw buddy at the front desk on the phone really calling the police
“Cop finally comes and brings them out the gym to talk like it was an elementary school fight. You could tell he was blown cause his time was wasted
“Cop leaves and we are still left wondering why...”
In response to a Twitter inquiry, _togs wrote: “Lol the cop was just mad he had to drive out there for that. I’m honestly still confused myself.”
Here is a photo of the officer talking to the men:
The man with the arm sleeves set the screen, _togs tweeted, and the man who is second from right allegedly called the police.
Another Twitter user shot video of the aftermath, and he talked with the police officer, who said he responded because it was a reported fight.
Deadspin reported that the game was at the LA Fitness in Sterling, Va., and identified the person who took the video above as 28-year-old Thomas Mulabah.
Mulabah provided more detail to Deadspin: “He had pushed him in the back before so he got hit with a hard screen at the top of the key and flew to the ground got up and walked out the door lol he went to the front desk and called the cop and waited for them. Then walked back in and sat down.”
Yeah, we’ve seen it all now.
