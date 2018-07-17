A skunk invaded the field at a minor-league baseball game. No one tried to catch it.

This may be a first.
All kinds of animals have made their way onto a baseball field in the past, including cats (remember Rally Cat in St. Louis?), a possum, a harmless snake, a quick rabbit and, of course, squirrels.
A groundskeeper is usually dispatched to remove the invader, or at least to encourage it to find a way off the field.
But during a game between Class AAA teams Reno and Tacoma, a skunk delayed play in the bottom of the ninth inning.
According to ABC15.com, the Reno Aces believe the skunk sneaked in through the grounds crew gate behind center field and escaped under the left-field wall.
“Unfortunately, the skunk was not found after the game and remains at large,” the Aces told ABC15.com.
Here is video of the baseball-loving skunk, and you’ll note that there is not a single person anywhere near the animal:
