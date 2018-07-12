Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Frank Augstein AP
Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Frank Augstein AP
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Photographer in middle of Croatia’s goal celebration took amazing pictures

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 12, 2018 09:17 AM

Mario Mandzukic ran toward the corner flag after he scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for Croatia in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal game against England.

Photographer Yuri Cortez noticed Mandzukic and his teammates coming toward him, so a quick change of lenses was needed. Before Cortez knew it, he was part of the Croatian celebration.

"Yet I was still taking pictures," Cortez told Actual Futbol.

Cortez, the Chief Photographer in AFP Mexico, was asked by Actual Futbol if he and the players were surprised by the moment.

"Yes, of course given the situation at the start, but when the players realized who I was, they asked if I was OK," Cortez said.

Here are some of the photos that Cortez took from the middle of the celebration:

This is great as well:

  Comments  