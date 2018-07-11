Croatia players had a dogpile celebration on a photographer after winning goal

A photographer at Wednesday's World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia was literally part of the celebration after the winning goal.
After Mario Mandzukic scored the game-winning goal in extra time of Croatia's 2-1 win, the players had a dogpile celebration that included one unfortunate photographer.
It seems doubtful that the photographer had a chance to take any pictures from the bottom of the celebration, but it would be great if he did.
After man got to his feet, the Croatian players made sure that he was uninjured and one gave him a kiss on the head.
Here is that goal and celebration:
Some people on Twitter shared a better look at the players and the photographer:
