Irate Mark Mangino says KU has snubbed three former players for ring of honor

Kansas on Monday announced three more players who will be added to the program's ring of honor this fall, but a former coach said three of his players had been snubbed.
You can read more here on why quarterback Todd Reesing, cornerback Chris Harris and tight end/tackle Larry Brown will be recognized at a KU game this fall.
Reesing and Harris played under former KU coach Mark Mangino, who was happy for the two players. However, Mangino was upset that three of his former players have yet to be added to the ring of honor.
Mangino took to Twitter after the announcement and expressed his displeasure that Nick Reid, Charles Gordon and James McClinton have not been recognized by KU.
He wrote: "Once again #KU snubs Charles Gordon, James McClinton, & Nick Reid for entry to football Ring of Honor. #JamesMcClinton 2007 All-American. Dominate DT.#CharlesGordon - 2 way player, special teams star, 2005 All-America. #NickReid 2005 Big 12 Def. Player of the year. 4 yr starter."
Gordon had nine career interceptions, caught 106 passes, ran the ball 14 times and was a punt and kick returner for the Jayhawks. McClinton was a team captain and had 30 career tackles for loss. As Mangino noted, Reid was the 2005 Big 12 defensive player of the year.
Mangino added: "#KUFOOTBALL Fans should be outraged!"
In responding to a former KU player's praise of McClinton wrote: "As a player you witnessed it first hand! He was a quiet guy who never brought attention to himself! I’m speaking for the players who have no voice in the matter!"
A Twitter user assured Mangino that those players will be honored in "due time." Mangino's response: "Past due time my friend!"
Mangino also expressed his pleasure for this year's honorees.
He tweeted: "I'm happy as hell for Todd & Chris. They were awesome players. Growing up in the Pittsburgh area I loved Larry Brown w/Steelers. But I disagree with process! I'm the voice for my players that have none! #KUFOOTBALL"
Comments