Youth soccer team is practicing Neymar's exaggerated World Cup flopping

Brazilian soccer star Neymar was the subject of scorn during his team's 2-0 win over Mexico in a Round-of-16 match at the World Cup in Russia.
Neymar was writhing in "pain," and it was too much for viewers. There's a reason for the collective sigh among soccer fans when Neymar goes down.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Neymar has fallen "43 times in Brazil's four games, and he's spent more than eight full minutes of the World Cup squirming on the ground."
The Guardian put the time of the field at 13 minutes and 50 seconds.
Either way, it's far too long.
Neymar's antics have been so ridiculous that kids in Switzerland had some fun with it at practice. The translation for this tweet is: "Switzerland football clubs have added 'Neymar exercises' to 'soccer training' in their infrastructure!!"
And while this may or may not have been aimed at Neymar, it's still really funny: KFC in South Africa has a commercial based on a fake injury.
