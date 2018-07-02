Brazil's Neymar, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
World Cup fans blast Brazilian star Neymar for fake injury on the field

By Pete Grathoff

July 02, 2018 11:04 AM

Brazilian star Neymar has shown his skills on the field during the World Cup, but he's also displayed his acting skills.

Neymar scored a sweet goal and set up another Monday during Brazil's 2-0 win over Mexico.

But he also seemed to be severely injured during an incident on the sideline. Neymar was on the ground when a Mexican player lightly stepped on his ankle.

That was enough to send Neymar into convulsions.

Take a look:

Neymar wasn't hurt, of course. In fact, he later assisted on the last goal.

But that reaction left soccer fans sick and tired of Neymar's antics:

