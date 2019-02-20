The Stanley Cup will be on display at various sites around KC next week

Kansas City may not have an NHL team at the Sprint Center, but the league’s biggest prize, the Stanley Cup, will be in town next week.

Ken Morrow, who won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic hockey team in 1980 and later played for the New York Islanders, is now president of KCIce in Lee’s Summit. He helped bring the Stanley Cup to Kansas City, according to a news release.

The trophy, which is awarded to the NHL champion each year, will be at various spots in the area, beginning Tuesday with Summit Ice, 120 NE Chipman Road, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It then will move to the Blue Line Hockey Bar, 529 Walnut St., from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Cup will be at Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then at Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, 323 Armour Rd., from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will be at Town Pavilion, 1100 Walnut St., from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then will be taken to the Kansas City Mavericks game in Independence from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Cup will be back at Summit Ice from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be no cost to view the trophy, according to a news release, and when it is at Summit Ice “patrons are welcome to ... have their photo professionally taken with the trophy or have a photo taken by a staff member on their cell phone.”