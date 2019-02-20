David Warburton, aka Puddy from ‘Seinfeld,’ faceplanted at Tuesday’s Devils game

It’s been nearly 24 years since a “Seinfeld” episode featured Jerry, Kramer, Elaine and David Puddy attending a New Jersey Devils hockey game.
The episode is called “The Face Painter” and the actor Patrick Warburton proved to be a scene-stealer as a zealous Devils fan who paints his face (and later his chest).
It was one of the many iconic moments from “Seinfeld,” and still resonates today among Devils fans.
Warburton, in face paint, was at Tuesday’s Devils game as the team celebrated ‘90s Night, and he dropped the puck and took off his jersey to show that his chest was painted, too. At one point, Warburton wiped out leaving the ice.
“When does a guy in his early 50s not want to don the face paint and just be as big of a ridiculous goof as he can?” Warburton told the Bergen County Record.
Here are the highlights:
Although the Devils lost 4-3 to the Penguins, it was a good night. Warburton told the Bergen County Record that he asked the Devils that his appearance fee of $25,000 be donated to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
