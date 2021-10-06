First woman to coach in Super Bowl (and former Chiefs intern) adds new role at Ottawa U

Katie Sowers, who was the first female to coach in a Super Bowl and served on the Chiefs’ staff this summer, has added a college administrative role to her duties at Ottawa University.

The university announced Wednesday that Sowers is its new director of athletic strategic initiatives. According to a news release, Sowers “will continue to lead the growth efforts of female intercollegiate sports while increasing the visibility of the programs currently offered on campus.”

Sowers also will take the lead on fundraising efforts to build a facility for women’s flag football and other athletic teams. She will keep her positions as the defensive coordinator and director of operations for the Braves’ flag-football team that won the 2021 NAIA national championship last spring.

This summer, Sowers, a native of Hesston, Kansas, served on the Chiefs’ coaching staff through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship. She was an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers’ offense from 2017-21 and was on the Niners’ sideline when the 49ers met the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.