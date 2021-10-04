KC Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: When, where, how to watch on TV, bet line + kickoff time

The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are aligned for a huge Sunday Night Football confrontation at Arrowhead Stadium. Let’s take a quick measure of the teams that met in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Offense? Outstanding on both sides. While the Chiefs were putting up 42 at Philadelphia Sunday, the Bills were hanging 40 on the Houston Texans.

Defense? Let’s spend more time on the offenses.

The Bills posted their second shutout of the season in a 40-0 victory on Sunday. They beat up on a rookie quarterback, Houston’s Davis Mills, but Buffalo forced five turnovers and held the Texans to 109 total yards.

The Chiefs, ahem, were not as effective on defense. The Eagles scored on six possessions and rolled up 461 yards.

But Kansas City has this going for it: The Chiefs had the Bills’ number last season, with a regular-season victory in Buffalo and the 38-24 triumph that punched their Super Bowl ticket.

Recent trends, however, favor Josh Allen and the Bills. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

Bills at Chiefs

When: Sunday, Oct. 10

Kickoff time: 7:20 p.m.

Where: GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead Stadium

TV channel: NBC (KSHB, Ch. 41 in Kansas City)

Betting line: Chiefs by 3