Kansas City Chiefs benefit from big day for the Mahomes-Tyreek Hill Express

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been relatively quiet the past two games, totaling eight catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets.

But he awoke in a big way Sunday, hauling in 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes and Hill showed their tremendous chemistry on the Chiefs’ second possession. After a holding penalty made it first-and-20 on the Eagles’ 42-yard line, Mahomes lofted a gorgeous pass down the right sideline.

The pass allowed Hill to utilize his speed to reach out and catch the ball with his fingertips before stumbling out of bounds.

Mahomes and Hill connected for a 6-yard scoring pass two plays later.

With the connection going strong with Hill, Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns (with one interception) for a 131.0 passer rating.

The Chiefs’ superstar signal-caller also entered the NFL record books yet again.

Mahomes became just the fifth player in NFL history with three-plus touchdown passes in each of his first four games of a season, joining Hall of Famers Steve Young, Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.