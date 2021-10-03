KC Chiefs get the run game going at Philadelphia. CEH records 2nd straight 100-yard day

For the second straight week, the Chiefs unleashed a steady dose of rushing to help control the clock. And it helped secure their 42-30 victory on the road against the Eagles.

Clyde Edward-Helaire gashed the Eagles for 102 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt and marking the second straight game in which he topped the 100-yard mark — the first time he’s done that in his career.

The Chiefs drafted Edwards-Helaire in the first round last year out of LSU. He’d fumbled at untimely junctures in the early going this season, but he didn’t fumble in Philly.

Darrel Williams chipped in with 42 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

So, as a team, the Chiefs totaled 201 yards.

That’s two straight weeks they’ve had success in their ground game. They rushed for 186 yards last week against the L.A. Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ ability to run the ball Sunday at Philadelphia gave them a 30:52-29:08 slight edge in time of possession.

When the Chiefs are balanced between the pass and run, they are a hard team to contain.