KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes goes underhand, twice, for touchdowns at Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed not one but two underhand shovel passes out of goal-line formations during Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles.

The first such pass produced the Chiefs’ first touchdown, a result of Mahomes connecting with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 1-yard score.

Mahomes then found tight end Jody Fortson for a 2-yard score in the second quarter. The play was designed to fake confusion before the snap.

Tight end Travis Kelce threw his arms up in the air, indicating he didn’t know the play-call, but Kelce quickly realigned before the snap. Fortson, who lined up on the right side of the formation, came free underneath and Mahomes quickly found him.

Sunday marked the second straight week that Fortson has scored a touchdown.