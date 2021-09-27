Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs distributed playing time in Sunday’s loss to Chargers

The Chiefs woke up Monday morning in last place in the AFC West.

Two straight losses, including Sunday’s 30-24 home defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, have the Chiefs (1-2) in unfamiliar territory during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Exactly how the Chiefs lost in Week 3 was stunning.

The Chiefs totaled an whopping 33 first downs, outpaced the Chargers in total yardage (437-352), had the edge in time of possession (32:31-27:29), converted 60% of their third-down attempts, limited the Chargers to less than 80 yards rushing ... and Mahomes threw three touchdown passes.

On paper, holding advantages in those areas usually means the Chiefs win.

Four turnovers and the defense’s consistent failure in the red zone, however, doomed the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have totaled six turnovers in their past two games. Their defense has an open-door policy with opponents inside the red zone. These things must be addressed for the team to get back on track.

Here’s how the Chiefs’ snap counts worked out during Sunday’s loss.

QUARTERBACKS: Patrick Mahomes (79), Chad Henne (did not play)

Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, adding 45 yards rushing on four attempts.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

He now has 15,092 career yards passing in 49 career starts, making him the fastest quarterback to reach the 15,000-yard passing benchmark in NFL history.

That’s the good. Now for the bad: Mahomes has accounted for three interceptions over the past two games.

RUNNING BACKS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (49), Darrel Williams (27, 7 on special teams), Jerick McKinnon (3, 11 on ST), fullback Michael Burton (4, 12 on ST)

Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble for a second straight game, but the Chiefs showed faith in their 2020 first-round pick by consistently feeding him the ball.

He rewarded the team with 109 total yards, including 100 on the ground via 17 carries, and paced the Chiefs’ 186-yard rushing total. Sunday marked the first time this season the Chiefs rushed for more than 75 yards in a game.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Tyreek Hill (69), Demarcus Robinson (57), Mecole Hardman (51, 3 on ST), Byron Pringle (30, 9 on ST), Marcus Kemp (7, 19 on ST)

Hill led the group with five catches for 56 yards on seven targets, and Mahomes spread it around for the second straight game.

Hardman made three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on four targets; Robinson snared two catches for 17 yards on two targets; and Pringle caught two passes for 12 yards on six targets. Kemp was targeted once, but the pass deflected off his hands and resulted in an interception.

TIGHT ENDS: Travis Kelce (69), Blake Bell (23, 10 on ST), Noah Gray (11, 10 on ST), Jody Fortson (2, 13 on ST)

Kelce had seven catches for 104 yards, marking the 27th time in his career he achieved the milestone in a game. He also established a new team record for a tight end, moving past Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (26 games over 100 yards).

The Chiefs incorporated a 13-personnel look throughout the game, with either Kelce, Bell and Gray or Kelce, Bell and Fortson on the field at the same time.

Fortson made the most of his two snaps, hauling in two catches for 7 yards — including a leaping touchdown grab in the end zone.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Orlando Brown Jr. (79, 4 on ST), Joe Thuney (79, 4 on ST), Creed Humphrey (79, 4 on ST), Trey Smith (79, 4 on ST), Lucas Niang (79, 4 on ST), Nick Allegretti (4 on ST), Mike Remmers (did not play), Andrew Wylie (did not play)

The front five allowed two sacks and seven quarterback hits on Mahomes.

Remmers and Wylie were dressed but didn’t play for the second straight game.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Mike Danna (46, 5 on ST), Jarran Reed (46, 5 on ST), Alex Okafor (41, 4 on ST), Chris Jones (40), Derrick Nnadi (32, 5 on ST), Tershawn Wharton (24, 5 on ST), Khalen Saunders (24), Joshua Kaindoh (18)

For a second straight week, the Chiefs’ front line failed to generate consistent pressure on an opposing quarterback.

Danna recorded the Chiefs’ lone sack Sunday and accounted for three of the defense’s six quarterback hits.

Jones, who is dealing with a wrist injury, totaled two tackles, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who has a hamstring injury, was inactive. Danna started in Clark’s place.

LINEBACKERS: Anthony Hitchens (52, 4 on ST), Nick Bolton (52, 1 on ST), Ben Niemann (37, 12 on ST), Dorian O’Daniel (19 on ST), Darius Harris (8 on ST)

Bolton paced the position group with seven tackles, which tied for the team high with safety Daniel Sorensen. He also drew more snaps than Niemann as the Chiefs went with Bolton and Hitchens in nickel packages.

Hitchens totaled five tackles, Niemann three.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Tyrann Mathieu (66), L’Jarius Sneed (63, 4 on ST), Daniel Sorensen (60, 4 on ST), Mike Hughes (50, 1 on ST), Deandre Baker (31, 9 on ST), Rashad Fenton (26), Juan Thornhill (19, 11 on ST), Armani Watts (14 on ST), Chris Lammons (19 on ST)

The Chiefs entered the game shorthanded with Charvarius Ward inactive with a quad injury. Fenton drew the start in Ward’s spot but left before halftime with a concussion.

Sorensen paced the defensive backs with seven tackles and a pass defended; Sneed totaled six tackles, two for a loss; Mathieu made five tackles.

Baker saw his first action of the season and totaled three tackles. But he also drew a flag for defensive pass interference to extend the Chargers’ game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

For a second straight week, the Chiefs utilized Thornhill based on situations. He saw action on just 19 defensive snaps (29%), the second-lowest total on the team. Only rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh had fewer (19).

SPECIALISTS: Harrison Butker (9), Tommy Townsend (5), James Winchester (5)

Butker connected on a 34-yard field goal and three extra-point attempts, while Townsend boomed a single punt for 51 yards.

INACTIVES: Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, wide receiver Daurice Fountain

Owing to a relatively recent change in the collective-bargaining agreement between the owners and players, teams are now allowed to dress as many as 48 players from their 53-man roster on game day, as long as eight of those dressed are offensive linemen.

In the past, teams were only allowed to dress 46.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 10:31 AM.