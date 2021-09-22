Kansas City Chiefs running back Edwards-Helaire not listed on afternoon injury report

The Chiefs apparently don’t have any concerns regarding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s availability ahead of Sunday’s noon game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire, whom Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier Wednesday was dealing with a sickness (not COVID-19), was not listed on the injury report the team issued later in the day.

The second-year pro was also observed on the field going through stretching and individual position drills alongside backfield mates Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and practice-squad member Derrick Gore during the early portion of practice that was open to the media.

While Edwards-Helaire avoided being listed on the injury report, the same can’t be said for three other players Reid mentioned before practice.

Defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (abdomen) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) were listed as limited participants for the on-field afternoon practice. The official designation typically indicates a player didn’t absorb a full customary workload, mostly during team-related drills.

The trio’s practice status will be monitored closely in the days leading up to this weekend’s game.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), rookie guard Trey Smith (wrist), tight end Blake Bell (ankle) and center Austin Blythe (abdomen) practiced fully.