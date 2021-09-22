Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. progressing well on injured reserve, Andy Reid says

Chiefs line backer Willie Gay put a crushing blow on Minnesota’s Jake Bargas, who coughed up the ball during the first half of Friday night’s preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ defense has struggled in the first two games, especially against the run.

Help could soon be on the way.

Second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who is currently on the NFL’s injured reserve with a toe injury, is eligible to return in Week 4, provided he’s medically cleared.

So far, so good during Gay’s recovery process.

“He’s done a nice job with it, been very diligent with it and he’s getting there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.

Gay enjoyed a strong training camp before suffering the toe injury in the Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs would certainly welcome back his athleticism, speed and play-making abilities — especially considering how their previous two games, against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, have gone.

Without Gay, who was projected as a starter alongside Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann, Cleveland and Baltimore gashed the Chiefs’ defense by running the ball almost at will.

Rookie Nick Bolton, the former Mizzou and SEC star, has started in Gay’s place. The Browns totaled 153 yards on the ground, while the Ravens pounded out 251 and three touchdowns.

Entering Week 3’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Chiefs have allowed a league-worst 404 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs have a decision to make on Gay’s status after this weekend’s action, but for now they’re taking a cautiously optimistic wait-and-see approach.

“Literally, he’s day by day as we go here, especially down the stretch,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does here as he goes forward, but he’s doing a nice job with it (recovery process).”

Reid said Hitchens (fatty-tissue issue), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sickness), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), tight end Blake Bell (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) would practice in some capacity Wednesday.

As for Hitchens, Reid said the linebacker underwent surgery. The coach indicated it’s not serious.

“It’s nothing there,” Reid said.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 1:28 PM.