KC Chiefs Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu are active for Sunday’s night’s game vs. Ravens

The Chiefs are at full strength on defense for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Defensive end Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu will be making their season debuts.

Clark didn’t play in the season opener because of a hamstring injury, while the Chiefs’ coaching staff elected to hold out Mathieu, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list a day before the Chiefs hosted the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs will need Clark and Mathieu to help contain Ravens dual-thread quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With Clark and Mathieu back to action, the Chiefs didn’t have any surprises on their list of inactive players.

The Chiefs listed cornerback DeAndre Baker, center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh as inactive.

Baltimore designated tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Jimmy Smith, linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive end Derek Wolfe and defensive tackle Broderick Washington as inactive.