What should the KC Chiefs do to beat the Ravens? Here are key areas to monitor

The Chiefs (1-0) and Ravens (0-1) renew acquaintances in Week 2 action on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Both AFC powerhouse teams are once again favorites to advance to the postseason in their respective divisions, so this heavyweight matchup provides a good test.

The Chiefs hold a 7-4 edge in the all-time series (regular season and postseason) and have won the last four matchups, including last year’s 34-20 victory in Baltimore. There’s also no apparent homefield advantage for the Ravens, as the Chiefs are 5-1 at games played at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid holds a 6-1 record, including 4-0 in Kansas City, against the Ravens. Reid is also 5-1 against Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who served as one of Reid’s assistant while with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The records aside, Sunday’s matchup has a lot to offer.

From two former NFL MVP quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson to the Chiefs seeing old friends Sammy Watkins and Justin Houston on the opposing sideline, this sets up as another entertaining game.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, as the team looks to advance to 2-0 on the young season.

CONTAIN JACKSON

Jackson is a problem.

Sure, he can still hurt a team with his legs as one of the NFL’s top dual-thread quarterbacks. But the 2019 NFL MVP has evolved as a passer within Baltimore’s scheme, impressing his counterpart in Kansas City.

“You can tell he has a better understanding of the offense, just like I have,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “When you first get out there, me in my first year and him in his first year, you have to rely on your play-making capability.

“But, as you kind of continue to learn and evolve as a passer and you learn different things in this league and you see different defenses, you understand little tricks of the trade you can do to go out there and have success. You can see that with him and obviously when it comes down to it, he can make plays happen pretty much every game.”

Jackson, who completed 64.4 % of passes in 2020 en route to a 99.3 passer rating, has the weapons, including Watkins, in the passing game if he stays in the pocket.

“We know Sammy quite well and how really good he is,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday. “Our guys respect that on the back end.”

In addition to Watkins, who joined the Ravens on a free-agent deal during the offseason, the signal-caller has wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay, and tight end Mark Andrew.

The Chiefs have enjoyed success against Jackson in recent years, so a repeat performance this weekend while keeping tabs on the receivers are top priorities.

It’s no secret that as Jackson goes, so goes the Ravens’ offense.

HANDLE THE RUN

The Chiefs allowed 153 yards rushing and four touchdowns in last weekend’s wild 33-29 comeback win against the Cleveland Browns.

It won’t get easier against a Ravens team built to run.

In addition to Jackson’s ability to get outside the pocket, the Ravens incorporate a punishing ground game despite losing running back Gus Edwards (knee), J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles’) to injured reserve. Baltimore simply reloaded with Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray, and recently brought up veteran Devonta Freeman from the practice squad.

Baltimore lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, but the Ravens left little doubt they will stick with the run by pounding out 189 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. The Ravens also totaled 158 yards on 21 yards against the Chiefs in last year’s game.

While Sunday night’s matchup isn’t an easy task for the Chiefs on paper, they should be prepared for the ground attack regardless of who lines up in the backfield.

“We’re defending the scheme,” Spagnuolo said. “This is our feeling: Whoever they put there at running back is going to be a good running back.”

CHIEFS FRONT FIVE VS. RAVENS’ FRONT

The Chiefs new-look offensive line, which included rookies Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang, got their feet wet against a star-studded Browns front, which featured Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

And for the most part, the Chiefs’ front five held their own.

Sunday is another test by fire against a Baltimore front that boasts Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Houston. Linebackers Patrick Queen and Pernell McPhee, a solid pass rusher, can also be disruptive.

“Fast,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday of the Raven’s defense. “They’re fast, they get to the ball.”

The Ravens also like to blitz, which could work against them with Mahomes under center for the Chiefs, but Baltimore rarely shies from what they are.

Kansas City faces a stout challenge, for sure, but Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy believes his offensive line will be ready because of last weekend’s experience against a formidable Browns defense.

“Just because of the chemistry they’ve developed,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys understand the importance of being on the same page. There are some little things that I know Coach Heck is tweaking and making sure that these guys will be sound, but when it’s all said and done with, these guys will learn through their experiences.”

UNLEASH KELCE (AGAIN)

It was easy to see on national television that the Ravens had issues in Week 1 against Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who hauled in 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on an incredible head-turning 19 targets.

Waller is easily among the NFL’s best tight ends, but he’s not in the same universe as Chiefs’ All-Pro Travis Kelce.

And if a national audience watched Waller running free, imagine what the Chiefs’ offensive coaching staff must have been thinking.

Kelce comes off a two-touchdown performance in the Chiefs’ season-opening win and he averages 81.5 yards per game in his career against Baltimore.

Mahomes also has wide receiver Tyreek Hill to put pressure on the Ravens’ coverage scheme, but Kelce could be feasting early and often.