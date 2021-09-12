Chiefs grades: Mahomes, Hill + Kelce (really, entire offense) can cure plenty of ills

The Chiefs spent most of Sunday’s season opener trailing the Cleveland Browns, who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions.

But with Patrick Mahomes, anything is possible. The Chiefs rallied to win 33-29 at Arrowhead Stadium behind Mahomes’ three touchdown passes and defense that made a difference in the fourth quarter.

Next: The Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens, who play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The Chiefs-Ravens game is scheduled for Sunday Night Football and will kick off at 7:20 p.m.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

The quarterback was on target. Patrick Mahomes finished 27 of 36 for 337 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He even ran for a touchdown. That improved his career record in September to 11-0 with 35 touchdown passes and no picks.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

This was fair-to-middling performance until the biggest play of the game, Mahomes’ 75-yard touchdown bomb to Tyreek Hill to slice the Cleveland lead to 29-27 in the fourth quarter.

After the Chiefs got a huge break on the Browns’ botched punt, Mahomes found Kelce for the touchdown, their second scoring hookup. With all the conversation about a second receiver emerging, it looked for one game like Hill is going to shoulder even more of the load.

He was targeted 15 times and came up with 11 receptions for 197 yards.

Apparently the Chiefs aren’t done with the gimmicks. The first, an underhanded pass to offensive tackle Mike Remmers, lost two yards. On another, Travis Kelce lined up at quarterback, but the play never got started because of illegal motion. Finally, Blake Bell went in motion, took a snap from under center and pushed forward for a first down.

Rushing offense: C

The new offensive line had a chance to make a statement when the Chiefs got the ball back with the lead. But they allowed a sack on third down, giving the Browns a final opportunity. The Chiefs didn’t establish the run with 73 yards on the ground, but they also played from behind for 3 1/2 quarters. Clyde Edwards-Helarie had the team’s longest run at 9 yards.

Passing defense: C

This grade improved at the end when Daniel Sorensen got pressure on Baker Mayfield to affect a pass that Mike Hughes intercepted to seal the game.

It took three quarters to bother Mayfield, but when the Chiefs did, they finally grabbed the lead. A Chris Jones sack started a defensive stand that resulted in the Browns’ first punt attempt of the game, and we know what happened there. Jones finished with two sacks.

It took that long to rattle Mayfield, who was having his way early. Jones came up with a sack late in the first half, and the Browns could have let the clock tick away to halftime. Instead, Kevin Stefanski called a timeout with three seconds to play to give Cleveland one last snap. And the Browns covered 45 yards on a play that included two laterals.

Rushing defense: D

The Browns finished with 153 rushing yards (457 total yards). It seemed like more. Nick Chubb could have walked into the end zone from 18 yards on his second-quarter touchdown run after rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh crashed inside.

The Chiefs pinned Cleveland at the 1 with 90 seconds remaining before halftime. A stop here and the Chiefs could get the ball in decent field position. But Kareem Hunt pushed for five yards, then 15. The Chiefs couldn’t stop it.

A good moment: Juan Thornhill caused a Nick Chubb fumble that was recovered by Ben Niemann.

Special teams: C

An early mistake cost the Chiefs one point. Jones jumped offsides on an extra point, and the Browns elected to attempt a two-point conversion from the 1. They got it for an 8-0 lead.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend delivered an excellent boot that was downed at the 1. The Chiefs don’t get credit for Browns punter Jamie Gillan dropping a punt, but they swarmed him and made sure he couldn’t advance.