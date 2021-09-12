Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes showed off fancy footwork on rushing TD against Browns

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits next to a fan before warmups at the home opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

It wasn’t as important as the touchdown run he had in the 2019 AFC Championship Game, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off his ability to make defenders miss on Sunday.

In the stats, this will go down as a 5-yard run, but Mahomes covered a lot more ground.

First, Mahomes took the snap and drifted back to the 13-yard line. Mahomes was chased back to the 19-yard line, then avoided a sack and headed to the end zone.

Mahomes moved outside the numbers, then drifted back inside. He reached the end zone thanks to a big block from rookie offensive lineman Trey Smith.

This was the first Chiefs touchdown of the 2021 season and it was more of Mahomes’ magic:

How to avoid the rush and score a touchdown, by @PatrickMahomes. #ChiefsKingdom



: #CLEvsKC on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ErraQlVqq1 — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021

Here is another look at Mahomes’ ability to deftly avoid would-be tacklers:

Here’s guessing most people would have thought Mahomes’ first touchdown this season would be a pass and not a run, but no one was complaining.

