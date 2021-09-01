KC Chiefs’ Mathieu lands on NFL’s COVID list. He’s been fully vaccinated, per source

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, a source confirmed to The Star.

Mathieu has been fully vaccinated, a source said.

And that could alter how much time he will miss. In July, the NFL informed teams that vaccinated players or staff members who test positive and are asymptomatic are allowed to return following two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Mathieu does not have symptoms at this time, according to a source.

Non-vaccinated personnel testing positive require a 10-day isolation period, per league protocol.

The Chiefs are scheduled to put in a light practice Thursday before taking time off for Labor Day weekend. Kansas City opens the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs added wide receiver Marcus Kemp to their active 53-player roster to replace Mathieu, who is the third Chiefs player in the past two months to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs had placed long-snapper James Winchester and running back Darwin Thompson, who was waived Tuesday, on the reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp.

The NFL Network first reported that Mathieu had tested positive.