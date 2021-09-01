Kansas City Chiefs set their 16-player practice squad: track the latest signings here

A day after establishing the initial 53-player roster for the 2021 regular season, the Chiefs on Wednesday turned attention to setting the practice squad.

The NFL carried over the practice squad rules from 2020, so the Chiefs can have 16 players, including up to six veteran players credited with two or more accrued seasons.

Kansas City can also protect up to four practice squad players during the week from other teams, and elevate two players a day before a game.

While the practice squad will remain fluid throughout the season, numerous familiar faces will appear on the Chiefs’ initial practice squad because it is customary for a team to bring back players who spent time in the scheme.

Here are the players signing to the 16-player practice squad so far:

• The Chiefs are bringing back rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell, a source told The Star. Powell, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, was among Tuesday’s roster cuts as the team established the initial 53-player roster. The Chiefs can use the practice squad to develop Powell, who mostly worked with the third-team offense during training camp.

• The Chiefs are signing defensive end Demone Harris, a source told The Star. Harris originally joined the team in 2019 after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and knows the scheme.

• Defensive lineman Austin Edwards is signing with the practice squad, according to a source. Edwards had a good showing in the preseason finale with two run-stuffing plays near the goal line.

• The Chiefs are signing rookie safety Devon Key to the practice squad, a source told The Star. Key, an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky, was an early training camp standout, but fell off during the three preseason games. Time on the practice squad will allow Key the opportunity to develop.

• Rookie defensive back Zayne Anderson is returning to the practice squad, according to a source. Anderson originally joined the Chiefs during the offseason as an undrafted free agent out of BYU.

• Linebacker Omari Cobb will return to the Chiefs’ practice squad, per source. Cobb spent last season on the practice squad, though he was elevated to the game day roster once. He had one tackle in a Week 16 game against the Falcons.

• Darwin Thompson will join the Buccaneers practice squad rather than returning to the Chiefs, a source told The Star. Thompson, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, spent the past two seasons on the Chiefs active roster, but the team waived him Tuesday.

• Rookie quarterback Shane Buechele is joining the practice squad, per source. Buechele served as the team’s No. 3 quarterback late in training camp after winning the spot over Anthony Gordon, who was released before Tuesday’s roster trimmings.

• The Chiefs are signing inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom to the practice squad, per source. The 6-2, 230-pound Rozeboom previously spent time with the LA Rams.

• Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton is joining the Chiefs practice squad, a source told The Star. The 6-2, 293-pound Broughton originally entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 with the LA Chargers.

• The Chiefs are signing defensive tackle Benito Jones, according to a source. The 6-foot-1, 318-pound Jones recently spent time with the Dolphins. He entered the league as a UDFA in 2020 out of Ole Miss with Miami.

• Wide receiver Maurice Ffrench will join the practice squad for a second straight year, a source said. Ffrench, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, was on the Chiefs practice squad last season.