These two linemen could be ready for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener vs. Browns

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and center Austin Blythe haven’t practiced in recent weeks, opening up the possibility of potential missed time to start the regular season.

The Chiefs, however, aren’t currently considering placing either backup offensive lineman on the NFL’s short-term injured reserve list ahead of their regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I think these guys are going to be good for Week 1,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Wednesday.

If the Chiefs utilize the short-term injured reserve route for either Duvernay-Tardif, who’s been nursing an injured hand, or Blythe (sports hernia), that player would miss three weeks before being eligible to return to the team’s active roster.

The Chiefs kept 10 offensive linemen, including Duvernay-Tardif and Blythe, on their initial 53-player roster, which was established Tuesday. There’s depth and flexibility at the backup guard and center positions, but they might not need to rely on either Nick Allegretti or Andrew Wylie.

“I would anticipate both these guys (Duvernay-Tardif and Blythe) getting out there and practicing this week,” Veach said. “Maybe not so much Blythe, but I think Blythe might be only a week away.

“But I think LDT will get out there and do some stuff this week and test that hand. So both these guys should be shorter than three weeks, which means it makes sense to practice and see how they feel and get with (trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and with coaches, and make a decision based on that.”

The Chiefs’ front five consists of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney, rookie center Creed Humphrey, rookie right guard Trey Smith and rookie right tackle Lucas Niang. While Duvernay-Tardif and Blythe are backups, having them available when the Chiefs host the Browns would further boost the offensive line.

The Chiefs are scheduled to put in a light practice Thursday before taking a break for the Labor Day weekend.