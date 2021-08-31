Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is dealing with toe injury, Andy Reid says

Second second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is sidelined with an injury, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

The coach said Gay suffered a toe injury in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings and didn’t practice Tuesday.

Gay is projected to be a large piece of the Chiefs’ defensive plans this season alongside fellow linebackers Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and rookie Nick Bolton. It remains to be seen whether Gay’s toe injury will affect his availability for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“The next few days here, week or so, will tell us and we’ll just see where we’re at with it,” Reid said. “Those things are sensitive. Like I said, we’ll play it by ear and see how he does.”

A source told The Star that there is initial optimism the toe injury isn’t considered serious. But if Gay can’t play the season opener, the Chiefs are likely to lean heavily on Bolton, the first-year linebacker from Mizzou.

While Gay didn’t practice Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed back defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) in a limited capacity.

“Frank Clark did a little bit today,” Reid said.

Clark missed time late in training camp because of the hamstring injury and didn’t play in the preseason finale. Second-year defensive end Mike Danna took repetitions at right defensive end in Clark’s place against the Vikings.

Backup center Austin Blythe, who recently underwent a sports hernia procedure, is continuing his recovery process and didn’t practice Tuesday, Reid said.

The Chiefs are scheduled to practice Wednesday and go through light workout Thursday before taking time off for Labor Day weekend. The team then returns after the holiday to prepare to host the Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.