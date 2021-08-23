Kansas City Chiefs waive former first-rounder Taco Charlton. Here’s who else they cut

The Chiefs officially reduced their offseason roster to 80 players Monday ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

Defensive end Taco Charlton isn’t one of them.

The Chiefs released Charlton, safety Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann, and waived rookie Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon, to move a step closer to determining their final regular-season roster of 53 men.

Charlton, a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys who joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2020, was re-signed to another one-year deal during the offseason. He was part of the Chiefs’ pass-rush rotation last season but couldn’t latch on permanently in Kansas City.

He appeared in seven games for the Chiefs last season, totaling seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

Parks, previously with the Denver Broncos, signed a free-agent deal with the Chiefs this offseason, while Witzmann was signed during training camp to bolster depth on the offensive line in the wake of guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s hand injury.

Cutting Gordon leaves the Chiefs with three quarterbacks on their roster: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele.

All NFL teams’ initial regular-season rosters must be established by Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. Central Time.